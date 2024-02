Pam Hartwell-James

The Women of Quail Creek’s (TWOQC) small group In My Kitchen had a fabulous tasting event in January. The Easy, No-Knead Focaccia Bread event was hosted by Mary Liechty.

In attendance were Mary Liechty, Lisa Ganser, DeeDee McKee, Bobbi Fischer, Diane Aitken, Joyce Shumate, Jean Rostollan, Laura Terveen, Martha Parsons, Janet Shropshire, and Shirley Jen.