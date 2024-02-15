Times for Empty Bowls Have Changed

Peggy McGee

Due to requests by the community, Valley Assistance Services (VAS) has announced that instead of seatings in half-hour increments, there will be three dine-in seatings for Empty Bowls on Saturday, Feb. 17, at 11 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m. Also added is a take-out or walk-through. The original article about the event was in the January Crossing. But not to worry. There is plenty of room at Valley Presbyterian Church, at 2800 S. Camino del Sol, to accommodate more than 200 people per seating.

Members of the Ceramics Club and Pottery & Sculpture Studio (POTS) are still busy putting the finishing touches on original creations that will benefit the many services/programs that VAS, a 501(c)(3) organization, provides in the Greater Green Valley area. These include help with rent and utilities, eviction prevention, transportation, fall prevention, R.N. advocacy, support groups for those who have lost a family member, and memory loss/dementia programs for those who have any form of dementia, as well as support for their caregivers.

Empty Bowls is a national project that aims to bring awareness that many only have one bowl of soup to eat every day, as they are forced to choose between paying for rent, utilities, medications, and gas for their car or buying groceries. For the VAS event, the soup is being provided by more than 18 different local restaurants, including the Grill, for participants to enjoy. French bread and a cookie will complement the meal. Attendees will get to choose from more than 500 beautiful bowls and take home a unique commemorative souvenir. A new selection of bowls is put out for each seating, so those eating at any of the dining times will be able to choose a beautiful bowl. Listen to the wonderful music of the Joyful Spirit Ensemble while attending this event.

Tickets are on sale for $25 at VAS’ office at 3950 Camino del Heroe (in the Springs HOA development), Posada Java, the Green Valley/Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce, and Nancy Pantz, or by contacting Quail Creek resident Peggy McGee at [email protected]. You can also pre-purchase raffle tickets at six for $5, 14 for $10, and 30 for $20 at VAS or from Peggy McGee. About 50 baskets valued at $70 and up will be awarded to some lucky winners. You do not have to be present to win. Advance purchase of raffle tickets will give attendees an opportunity to put address labels and a phone number on the tickets. There will also be a large selection of silent auction items valued at $100 and up on which you can bid. You may use cash, check, or credit card with your purchases.

For more information about VAS’ programs and services, please visit their website www.valleyassistanceservices.org, or call their office at 520-625-5966.