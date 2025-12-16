Roxanne Housley The Women of Quail Creek (TWOQC) Community Outreach Committee held a very successful fundraising drive for the Animal League of Green Valley (a no-kill animal shelter) on Nov. 6. Quail Creek residents drove or cycled to the pickleball court parking lot to drop off food, toys, snacks, collars, leashes, kennels, cat towers, blankets,…
Peggy McGee The Green Valley Chapter, Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) held its second annual Grocery Collection for homeless veterans served by Tucson’s VA Hospital. The Chapter far exceeded last year’s results, because both Quail Creek and La Canada Desert Homes III offered collection points. The value of the non-perishable foods and paper, cleaning,…
Linn Myrick Let’s Travel Club members enjoyed a beautiful Veterans Day by taking a private, guided, two-mile walking tour of El Presidio and Downtown Tucson. Scott Darlage, owner and tour guide of Strolls and Stories Tours, offers this tour. We began with a discussion of Tucson’s founding in 1775 as a walled Spanish Colonial Presidio…
Alphie Smith November was a very busy month for the Quail Creek Billiards Club (QCBC). Not only did members participate in two tournaments, but they had a QCBC Pizza Social and held an Open House in the Billiards Room at the Madera clubhouse. The Pizza Social was held in the late afternoon at the pickleball…
Gayle Montgomery 10/09 TENS Flight 1: 1st Elizabeth Hays, 2nd Frieda Gagliardi, 3rd, Jan Topolski, 4th June Stefanko Flight 2: 1st Jackie Comito, 2nd Susan Struthers, 3rd Min Yeon, 4th Jill Wibbenhorst, 5th Barb Ryan Flight 3: 1st Chalie Womack, 2nd Cathy Thiele, 3rd Lee Schmidt, 4th Martha Taylor, 5th Margaret Maytag 10/16 EVENS Flight…
Steve Sanford Opening Remarks and Tributes The Quail Creek Republican Club convened in the Ocotillo Room on Nov. 21. Club 1st Vice President Steve Sanford welcomed attendees and acknowledged newly joined participants. Following the introduction, invocation, and the Pledge of Allegiance, Steve Sanford delivered opening remarks which emphasized the need to get out and vote…