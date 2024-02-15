Quail Creek USFS Trail Volunteers

Right here in our “backyard,” a mere half hour’s drive away, sits the Santa Rita Mountains, Madera Canyon, and the Mount Wrightson Wilderness, part of what is known as the Sky Islands of Arizona. This natural area is served by many miles of United States Forest Service (USFS)- established and maintained trails. There is a need and a program available to those who enjoy hiking the mountains and wish to help maintain our trail system and natural areas.

An example of this volunteer spirit is the project on Super Trail, from where it intersects Old Baldy Trail, goes around the scenic east side of Mount Wrightson, and terminates at Baldy Saddle (8,780 feet). From there, the Mount Wrightson summit (9,753 feet) is less than a mile away. That 2.3-mile segment of Super Trail had a well-earned reputation of being very brushed over.

That is no longer true. For the past two years, there has been a team of Quail Creek residents who saw the need and responded. They are made up of four Quail Creek individuals: Tom Bailey, Ken Esemann, Stan Egbert, and Bob Achterberg. They joined the USFS Volunteer program, gained training, and then offered to brush out and reconstruct segments of this trail to USFS standards.

It’s been a challenging effort, but it’s rewarding to see hikers again discover this overlooked trail. The trail is a steady grade on very good footing. And the panoramic views over the Sonoita Valley are unparalleled. Vegetation ranges from scrub oak to mature pines and even some aspen at the upper end.

There are other supervised and approved volunteer opportunities, many much closer to the parking areas. Brushing is always a need. Yes, there is a right way and a wrong way to do it—repairing damage from storms, downed tree removal, and even simply packing up and hauling out trash. One of the volunteer groups is Friends of Madera Canyon, a longtime, generous supporter of this outdoor resource.

If you are interested in participating in the USFS Volunteer program, please contact Stan Egbert at [email protected] to learn more.