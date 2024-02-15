Q4 2023 Members’ Challenge—Black & White

Jim Burkstrand

The Photo Club of Quail Creek continued with its quarterly members’ challenge, with Quarter 4 having the topic of “Black & White.” Each club member could enter up to three photos taken during the quarter. This subject was very popular with the members and drew 46 entries. All of the photos can be seen on our Flickr site tinyurl.com/y8eeuhe8.

Denny Huber won first place with his photo San Xavier. Denny commented, “We all have many pictures of San Xavier Mission, but I don’t think I’ve seen a night shot. So, I faked one! I had seen a technique where you can process a daytime photo in Lightroom to make it look like a night shot. You simply bring down the exposure and then re-highlight portions of the building to make it look like it’s lit up. Of course, I substituted a starry night sky for the daytime blue sky in Photoshop. I also took a daytime picture of the moon (you can get a lot more detail that way) and stuck it into the sky. If you know your local geography, you’ll see that the moon is setting in the north!” Denny used his Canon 90D with post-processing in Lightroom and Photoshop.

Monte Hudson took second place with her photo Montenegro Street Scene. Monte commented, “I picked this photo to enter in black and white because it accentuated the areas of light and shadow. Black and white can also help to set a mood as this one of loneliness on this stark street scene.” Monte used her iPhone 14 Pro and post-processed in Lightroom.

We had a two-way tie for third place. The photo Waxing Gibbous Moon, by Jon Williams, tied with Free as a Bird, by Tom Cadwalader. Jon said, “This image was taken from my front courtyard on Dec. 21 at approximately 6:41 p.m. I wanted to illustrate crater detail in and around the moon’s terminator at the waxing moon’s stage of 68%. A Fuji XT5 camera was used with a 4-inch Astro Physics 500mm refractor telescope. The RAW image was processed in Adobe Camera Raw applying the Fuji Acros (B&W) film simulation.”

Tom said, “For the monochrome theme of the last quarter of 2023, I selected an image of a Harris’s hawk from an October photographers workshop at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. I had processed the RAW image as I normally would in Lightroom Classic, then converted to black & white, still in Lightroom. From there, I made minor adjustments to items in the basic panel that would impact contrast and detail.”

