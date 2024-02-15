Lady Putters Celebrate 20th Anniversary

Peggy McGee

At their holiday luncheon, the Lady Putters celebrated the end of their 20th anniversary year with a cake and some cheer. Current Quail Creek residents Yoshie Hennessy and Lee Schmidt have been members since the Lady Putters was founded.

Throughout the year, the Putters held some special breaking-of-the-rules events, like allowing a “gimme” in the heat of the never-ending summer.

The luncheon had its serious moments, too, as the new board of officers was installed and the support staff recognized. The new officers are President Janet Wegner, Vice President Donna Romero, Treasurer Lynda Pilcher, Secretary Roni Carrick, Membership Kathy Guy, and Event Co-chairs Cyndi Lorenzen and Nancy Hatch.

The Support Team includes Lynn Kern (chips and scorecards), Wanda Staab (chips and scorecards), Suzan Bryceland (Sunshine), Janet Wegner (photographer), Peggy McGee (publicity), Linda Garfinkle (webmaster), Lynda Pilcher (statistician), and Janet Wegner (Monday morning message).

Putters President Janet Wegner expressed her appreciation to the members who volunteer every week throughout the year with set-up and check-in duties, as well as for special events.