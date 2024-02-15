Genealogy Club Begins the New Year With a ‘Bang’

Byron Bissell, President, QCGC

In the spirit of the club’s mission, which is to provide information, instruction, and inspiration, at the first general member meeting of 2024 on Jan. 3, the Quail Creek Genealogy Club (QCGC) hosted a panel discussion on “Efficiently and Effectively Traveling for Genealogy Research Purposes.” The panel included Janice Messer, who has traveled extensively both here and abroad in search of her family history; Judie Fry, who has been doing genealogy for longer than she wants to say, travels (mostly within the States) seeking genealogical information, writes short stories, and serves with the Family Search Centers; and Mark Hester, who started researching his family history at age 15 and has been searching, here and abroad, his family history for nearly 50 years and has published a book entitled A Sterling Life. The panel remarks included tips for a wide spectrum of types and locations of genealogical travels, planning for and visiting towns or cities across the globe that their ancestors lived in or frequented, conducting hands-on research at the Family Search Center in Salt Lake City, looking up gravesites and cemeteries, and even visiting different countries to locate information about their relatives.

In addition to the information that is provided at the general meetings, our Education Committee provides hands-on instructional workshops on the fourth Thursday of the month that focus on hands-on instructional topics and activities that help both the novice as well as the more experienced members. The Jan. 25 Genealogy Workshop was an interactive “Hands-on Genealogy Helping Session” workshop from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Mesquite Room of the Kino Conference Center.

These workshops are opportunities for the Educational Committee and QCGC member attendees to bring their laptops, binders, records, questions, etc., with the intent to share and help each other further their genealogical knowledge, break down brick walls, and improve research skills.

Open to all residents of Quail Creek on Thursday, Feb. 22, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Kino Mesquite Room, the club will present a special workshop entitled “Genealogy 101: Deciding to Do It and How to Get Going,” facilitated by Byron Bissell, president of the Quail Creek Genealogy Club. It is designed for those who have considered finding out about their ancestral history but have hesitated due to “not knowing how to get started or even wondering … should I?” Membership in the Quail Creek Genealogy Club is not required to attend this special workshop. It is open to everyone who resides in the Quail Creek community.

Be sure to visit our very popular, informative, and attractive website. Simply type QCGenealogy.com into the URL bar of your browser.