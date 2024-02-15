JoAnne Gaudioso

Memory is the function of the brain that encodes, stores, and retrieves information. Whether you know it or not, you owe everything you do in life to memory-it enables you to speak, walk, develop relationships, and more. Essential oils like peppermint, rosemary and frankincense help support mental clarity and alertness.

Tips for Finding Comfort with Emotional Aromatherapy

* To help maintain mental clarity, mix two drops of rosemary oil with a carrier lotion such as fractionated coconut oil and rub into hands. Form a cup around your nose and inhale deeply.

* Apply one to two drops of frankincense oil to temples and back of neck to support and enhance concentration.

* Apply a few drops of wild orange and peppermint to the palms and inhale deeply to promote a sense of clarity.

Essential Oils and Memory

Memories are made in a part of the brain called the hippocampus. Memories accompanied by external stimuli such as emotions or scents are typically easier to recall. That’s why certain scents can instantly conjure memories.

Essential oils for mental clarity: There are two types of memory-short term and long-term. Short-term is made up of the information you are currently using, like what someone just said to you. In a conversation. Essential oils known to support a sense of sharp focus include rosemary, marjoram, frankincense, and citrus oils of all kinds.

Supporting long-term memory: Long-term memory is made up of short-term memories that have been stored for recollection. Using essential oils during the memory-making period (such as while studying) can help support long-term memory. Some favorites include peppermint, wild orange, and frankincense.

Memory Support Rollerball Blend

5 drops rosemary

5 drops frankincense

2 drops wild orange

Use a 10ml rollerball bottle.

Add oils.

Fill to lip with fractionated coconut oil.

Roll on pulse points, back of neck, and temples.

For more information about using oils for memory support, contact JoAnne Gaudioso by phone or text at 480-225-5224 or by email at [email protected].