18th Annual Business Expo February 24

The 2024 Business Expo, sponsored by the Quail Creek Performing Arts Guild, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Madera clubhouse and adjacent parking lot.

The always-popular Business Expo showcases almost 70 businesses of all types. There will be vendors to help you with home improvement or decorating needs, financial and insurance needs, or just plain fun needs like bicycles and golf carts.

There will also be a Cruise Expo sponsored by Sunsational Cruises in the Silver Room. Cruise lines will have representatives available, and there will be travel information presentations. So, take some time to plan your dream vacation.

Interested in updating your cabinets? We got ‘em. Need to reupholster some furniture? We got it. How about new windows? Got those, too. Need a golf car garage or casita? We’ve got builders. Thinking of that beautiful decorative iron gate to your entryway? This is just a small sampling of the variety of businesses that anxiously await this event each year.

Our local radio station KGVY will be broadcasting live beginning at 10 a.m. Come join your friends and neighbors as you visit with the vendors at this event. Admission is free, and the event is open to the public. There will be food available for purchase in the clubhouse.

For more information, contact the Expo manager Carole Washburn at 520-951-3222.