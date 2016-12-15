Upcoming National Performing Artists Shows

The Heartlight Show (The Best of Neil Diamond performed by Jack Wright) will be presented Monday, January 6, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. in the Madera Clubhouse Crystal Ballroom. A Cash Bar opens at 6:00 p.m. Ticket price is $23 per person.

Jack is not an impersonator; he’s a performer that took his time to put his heart and soul into composing a certain style of show that presents the life and music of the legendary Neil Diamond in a whole different presentation than just an impersonator with a loud band.

Enjoy an intimate, sophisticated solo performance by a performer with a natural voice that embraces the unique sound of Neil himself. Memorable hit songs and fan favorites are faithfully and powerfully expressed with guitar and piano, supported by Jack’s rich re-creations of Neil’s live show arrangements. They fill the venue with the sounds and dynamic energy of a full orchestra. “Being able to sing Neil Diamond songs with a voice that sounds a lot like his is a gift, not an effort.” Jack Wright

There are no intermissions for NPA shows. Show is approximately 75 minutes.

Ticket sales at QuailCreek.ShoWare.com

All sales final; no refunds or exchanges

Rich Natole – Comedic Impressionist in Voices of a Generation with opening act Ariann Black – Female Magician of the Decade will be presented on Monday, January 23, 2017, in the Madera Clubhouse Crystal Ballroom at 7:00 p.m. A Cash Bar opens at 6:00 p.m. Ticket price is $23 per person.

Rich Natole is an extremely multi-talented comic-impressionist who ranks with the greatest mimics of all time. His Voices of a Generation show is a people pleasing performance. Rich showcases over 75 celebrity impressions in this fast moving, very funny, family-friendly show.

Ariann Black has been a professional magician and illusionist in Las Vegas for over 20 years. Her show has elements from the 1900s when touring magic shows were extremely popular. The show features her bird act where she produces birds from thin air. She is currently one of only seven people in the world performing this style of magic. There is also a section where she performs with soap bubbles. This routine has a beautiful message for people following their dreams.

She has received many accolades and awards for her gift and unique talent in the world of magic. She was awarded the honor of Magician of the Decade by the International Divas of Magic. She was also voted Magician of the Year in 2011 by the International Conclave of Illusionists as well as Female Magician of the Year three times by the International Magicians Society.

The Arizona Trio (a musical singing trio) will perform Monday, February 13, 2017, in the Madera Clubhouse Crystal Ballroom at 7:00 p.m. A Cash Bar opens at 6:00 p.m. Ticket price is $23 per person.

Sing-a-long, laugh-a-long, clap-a-long and smile-a-long as The Arizona Trio celebrates a wide variety of musical nostalgia. From Roy Rogers and the Sons of the Pioneers to The Kingston Trio’s folk music explosion—from Broadway classics to Nashville Country and Bluegrass to International songs of Canada, Ireland and more. Then throw in some Everly Brothers, The Four Preps and some Mamas and Papas and you have a complete variety of musical styles for all to enjoy.

The Arizona Trio brings to you three award winning musicians, original songwriters and fun, family-style entertainment all while playing more instruments than in previous tours. Six and twelve string guitars, three different style five string banjos and a hand-monica—what?—yes, a “hand-monica” and more. So, sit back, relax and enjoy a great evening full of musical memories.

