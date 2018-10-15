TWOQC residents honored for their contributions

Marianne Cobarrubias

Quail Creek residents John and Peggy McGee were recently honored by the Green Valley News/Sahuarita Sun as the recipients of the 2018 AZ19 Region’s Most Influential People. This first of what will likely become an annual recognition program identified 23 people who live along the I-19 corridor from Tucson to Nogales who give back to the community in big ways. Both John and Peggy, who moved to QC 13 years ago, are very active in the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and the Green Valley Chapter, Military Officers Association. John is past president of both and he still serves as instructor, liaison and special projects for CERT and helps with MOAA special events. Peggy stays busy as treasurer and Public Affairs Officer for both organizations.

John keeps his eyes on the skies and the skies keep him plenty busy. He often sets up his telescopes for school and community events, is treasurer for the Sonora Astronomical Society and serves as the club’s newsletter editor. He is a Red Cross volunteer and spent two weeks in Houston last year helping victims of Hurricane Harvey. Each week John serves as docent at the Titan Missile Museum and twice a week he is out early working on Quail 9 as an Adopt-a-Hole volunteer.

Peggy is a financial educator for Valley Assistance Services, helping clients build budgets and get their lives back in order. She is the site coordinator and prepares income tax returns for the AARP Tax-Aide Program. When she completed her 6.5 years as president of The Women of Quail Creek, Peggy did not retire but stays busy as ever helping with special projects, most notably the Scholarship Program and Clothing Drive for homeless veterans, an annual event that she started nine years ago. She is active in San Martin de Porres Parish and the Lady Putters. She is also a frequent contributor to the Crossing.