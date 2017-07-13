TWOQC celebrates the Old West with vintage fashion show

Diane Quinn

Over 100 members of The Women of Quail Creek and their guests attended a vintage picnic and Old West fashion show at the June 26 program. While the women dined on tomato stuffed with chicken salad and ice cream sundaes, the Tombstone Vigilettes presented both fashions and information about life in Tombstone between 1860 and 1900.

Models dressed in period fashions represented residents of Tombstone while the MC provided background on that character; usually a non-fictional resident of Tombstone. All articles of clothing and accessories were either made by the women or were authentic to the period. Accessories included an original parasol from the late 1800s as well as fans and reticules (purses) to accompany many ensembles. Women modeled everything from dressy evening wear to gymnasium and bathing attire.

The Tombstone Vigilettes were founded 60 years ago. They provide fashion shows several Sundays each month in Tombstone along with the Vigilantes who produce the Tombstone gunfights. The Vigilettes are a non-profit organization providing help and support to Tombstone youth and schools.

Also happening at the June program, members met this year’s first winner of TWOQC’s newest scholarship for women in transition, Jasmine Spear. After being presented to the audience, she provided a brief glimpse into what the scholarship will mean for her future studies. Jasmine provided inspiring comments about her passion for public health and the need to support young people in today’s challenging times.

Members generously brought food items for the annual Food for the Troops collection. This food will be delivered to the 162nd Fighter Wing of the Air National Guard stationed in Tucson. For more information about the day’s events and more pictures, consult the TWOQC website womenqc.com.