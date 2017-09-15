TRIPS plans underway for 2017-2018

Bonnie Hyra

The Quail Creek TRIPS committee members have been hard at work looking into various day trips for residents. This all-volunteer committee has planned some fun, exciting, interesting and educational trips which are available to all Quail Creek residents.

In past years, trips have taken participants to the airport, behind-the scenes at the theatre, museums, observatory, the zoo and navigating the streetcar.

Monthly trips are planned October to May. TRIPS announcement notices appear approximately one month prior to the trip in the Quail Creek Crossing newspaper mailed to all residents. Details of the specific trip each month appears in What’s Happening the day before or day of the sign-ups. Reimbursed carpools provide transportation. A group lunch is always part of the planned day. Registration is taken at the Concierge Desk with payment at the time in cash or check. Reservations are non-refundable. No reservations are accepted by phone.

We hope to see you on one of these trips. Note: Specific dates are not available at this time. As with any schedule, changes are always possible.

October – Taste of Tucson

November – Made in Tucson IV

December – Behind-the-Scenes at Tucson Airport/Fire Station

January – UA Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium

February – Chinese New Year Celebration

March – Kitt Peak “After Dark”

April – Secrets of Downtown Tucson

May – Historic Canoa Ranch and Avalon Organic Gardens