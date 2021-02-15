Supporting Cancer Research with Luminaria Bags

Ginny Hutcheson

The Quail Creek Fights Back Relay for Life team will be selling luminaria bags to raise funds for the American Cancer Society. Due to the COVID-19 virus, cancer research programs have lost their momentum. The University of Arizona cancer research programs, that the Quail Creek team has supported in the past, need our help. Help the team line Sahuarita Lake or a parking lot with lighted bags.

Luminaria bags are small white bags that are decorated and lit to line a path for Relay for Life teams or individuals to walk past in honor or memory of those who have been touched by cancer. The Luminaria Lap is a meaningful time in the event where teams walk in the dark, hold a light stick, and listen for the names on the bags to be read out loud. They can be decorated with beautiful colors and designs, a printed photo, heartfelt thoughts, words of encouragement, or just a simple name.

The bags are ready to be decorated and displayed at the April 10 Green Valley/Sahuarita Relay For Life event. The team hopes to line Rancho Sahuarita Lake with the luminarias and walk along the bags to view and remember loved ones. A glow stick will be placed inside of each bag to light the path. Because of the COVID virus, an alternative might be to use a large parking area on April 10 so people can stay in their cars and drive by to see the rows of lighted bags that represent a cancer patient’s struggle or victory.

To purchase bags to decorate (suggested price $5 per bag), or to have the team decorate a special bag in honor or in memory of someone, contact the Quail Creek Fights Back Relay team captain Ginny Hutcheson at vhutcheson@msn.com.