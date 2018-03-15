St. Patrick’s Day celebration

Join us on St. Patrick’s Day (March 17) at the Madera Clubhouse Crystal Ballroom. The cash bar opens at 5:15 p.m. and the dinner buffet at 6:00 p.m.

Buffet Menu includes: chopped salad with bleu cheese, bacon, tomatoes and red onions; corned beef and cabbage; champ (mashed potatoes with sautéed kale); Stout beef stew with noodles; soda bread with raisins and Irish cream cupcakes.

There will be dancing with music by Five Way Street.

Tickets are $21 per person (all inclusive). All sales are final (no refunds or exchanges). Tickets can be purchased online at QuailCreek.ShoWare.com.