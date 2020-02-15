Seven Artists will Participate in Open Studio 2020

Debbie O’Rourke

This year marks the fourth year that Quail Creek artists will participate in the highly respected Open Studio Tour sponsored by Tubac Center for the Arts. This tour brings visitors from all over southern Arizona to visit artists’ studios in the Santa Cruz Valley, from Sahuarita to Nogales.

This year’s show will take place over three days; Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, March 13-15, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

While in the past the Quail Creek artists have shown their work together in the Creative Arts and Technology Building, this year, the artists will show their work in their home studios.

Gary and Glenis Leitch will be displaying their gourd totems and rock art canvases at 2703 E. Glen Canyon Rd. in Quail Creek. The studio, courtyard, and home will be open to display their artwork. Seeing the gourd totems in a home setting will show how stunning they would look in your home.

Four artists will gather at the home of Debbie O’Rourke at 2750 E. Eba Ct. (off Alexis Loop) to display their art in the back garden. You can enjoy a glass of iced tea and relax in the garden while viewing the art for sale. Jean Pastore, Susan Branch, Stephanie Chin, and Debbie O’Rourke will have watercolors, acrylics, oils, jewelry, and birdhouses for sale. All four artists have been juried in numerous shows. Demonstrations will be ongoing throughout the three days. Debbie asks that you park along the side of the house on Alexis Loop and enter by the back gate into the garden display area.

Judy Ross will be participating for the first time this year. She will open her home studio at 578 N. Ramos Lane to sell her watercolors and acrylics. She will demonstrate acrylic pouring and watercolor technique at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. each of the three days.

A full color catalog of all the locations in the Santa Cruz Valley is available from any of the artists or from Tubac Center for the Arts, so that you can tour all of the artist studios.