Safely Back from the Death Zone – 2019-20 Kino Lecture Series opening event

Jean Tittle

Please join us on Monday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. in the Madera Clubhouse Ballroom as we welcome back Dr. John Klein, Tucson orthopedic surgeon and extraordinary mountaineer. His 2018 lecture detailing his previous year’s ascent of Mt. Everest was received with enthusiasm and awe. At that time, Dr. Klein indicated he would be returning to Everest in 2019 and be willing to share this year’s adventure.

Dr. Klein will focus his talk on climbing safety and will also briefly share his experiences climbing five of the world’s tallest peaks: Vinson Massif in Antarctica, Kilimanjaro in Africa, Elbrus in Russia, Aconcagua in Argentina, and Carstensz Pyramid in Indonesia. He only has Denali in Alaska left to be conquered before joining the elite Seven Summits Club. He has been “weathered” out three times at Denali.

Dr. Klein’s Kino Lecture is sponsored by The Women of Quail Creek’s (TWOQC’s) Scholarship Committee whose scholarship fund supports women in transition and senior girls at the two Sahuarita high schools. All profits from the Kino Lecture Series go directly to the scholarship fund. Tickets for the lecture are five dollars and can be purchased at the Madera Clubhouse Concierge Desk (check only) or at the door on the night of the lecture (check or cash). All Quail Creek residents, as well as the general public, are welcome and encouraged to attend.