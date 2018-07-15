Quilt Covey creates a “Morning Joe” quilt

Colleen Curran

Normally, the Quilt Covey’s Monday meeting is at 1:00 p.m. Recently, they decided to meet at 9:00 a.m. to create a “Morning Joe” quilt. The pattern showed a beautiful quilt, but all in shades of browns, just like a cup of coffee, hence the Morning Joe title. Too dull and drab for the Quilt Covey ladies! Instead, they found some beautiful Southwest themed fabric in bright colors and got to work. Starting on May 21, they cut the fabric and sewed it into columns. The next Monday, the group had a sew-in marathon, starting at 9:00 a.m. and finishing the top of the quilt at 1:30 p.m. The group was having so much fun pinning, sewing, pressing, talking and laughing that they didn’t even stop to have lunch. The following Monday the group worked on the backing in preparation for quilting. The finished product will be gorgeous! The Quilt Covey expects to sell the quilt at the Fall Festival in November.

The Quilt Covey uses the proceeds from the sales at the Fall Festival to buy more fabric to make quilts for a variety of charitable organizations. This year, the Quilt Covey donated 24 quilts to Fisher House, Ronald McDonald House and the Veterans Hospital, as well as 12 baby quilts for the military baby shower. In addition, the Quilt Covey expects to donate many quilts to the September Honor Flight. If you are interested in learning more about the Quilt Covey, come to our studio on Monday and Wednesday afternoons at 1:00 or Thursday morning at 9:00. You will have a great quilting experience!