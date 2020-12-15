QCMGA 2 Man Scramble: October 27

Paul Schupmann
Flight 1:
1. Bill Chapman and Steve Wells, 64.7
2. Bob LaRose and Nick Kremer, 65.8
T3. Gordon Bobillot and Clark Wilson, 65.9
T3. Shel Zatkin and Phil Lamb, 65.9
Flight 2:
1. Skip Byron and Leo Padilla, 62.3
2. John Soderberg and James Easley, 63
3. Todd Smyth and Charles Sobiech, 64
Flight 3:
1. Steven Jarret and Jay St. John, 62.7
2. David Meadows and Robert Wright, 65
3. Bill Sheppard and Alfred Gong, 67.9
Flight 4:
1. Randy Hamman and Rich Morgan, 65.8
2. Jim Schum and Edward Berry, 67.5
3. Rick Gottas and Bob Rowland, 68.3
Copper Flight:
1. Bill Hoppe and Jim Hart, 66.2
2. Tim Phillips and Gary Damian, 67.2
3. Dave Erickson and Jerry Smith, 67.4