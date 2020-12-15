December 2020, Sports

QCMGA 2 Man Scramble: October 27

Paul Schupmann

Flight 1:

1. Bill Chapman and Steve Wells, 64.7

2. Bob LaRose and Nick Kremer, 65.8

T3. Gordon Bobillot and Clark Wilson, 65.9

T3. Shel Zatkin and Phil Lamb, 65.9

Flight 2:

1. Skip Byron and Leo Padilla, 62.3

2. John Soderberg and James Easley, 63

3. Todd Smyth and Charles Sobiech, 64

Flight 3:

1. Steven Jarret and Jay St. John, 62.7

2. David Meadows and Robert Wright, 65

3. Bill Sheppard and Alfred Gong, 67.9

Flight 4:

1. Randy Hamman and Rich Morgan, 65.8

2. Jim Schum and Edward Berry, 67.5

3. Rick Gottas and Bob Rowland, 68.3

Copper Flight:

1. Bill Hoppe and Jim Hart, 66.2

2. Tim Phillips and Gary Damian, 67.2

3. Dave Erickson and Jerry Smith, 67.4