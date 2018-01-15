The QCLGA holds annual Holiday Awards Luncheon

Terri Erickson

The QCLGA, the 18-hole women’s golf club, held its annual Holiday Awards Luncheon after a beautiful December morning of golf!

Chris Gould, president of the club, welcomed all and thanked her board members and all the volunteers who keep this club flowing with fun and meaningful events.

Then the awards began. Nancy Hoppe presented the most improved golfer pin to Karen Callen. Kris Weinberg presented 83 awards ranging from the President’s Cup and Club Championship to Eagles, birdies, chip-ins, ringers, holes-in-one to Low Gross and Low Net winners of the five flights of the club. Great job, Kris!

Chris Gould also thanked the service crew and presented Epi with a thank you gift.

A fun day was had by all participants!