QCLGA-18 Member/Guest Tournament results

Quail Creek Women’s Member/Guest Golf Tournament; photo by Eileen Sykora Flight 5 Low Gross winners Carolyn McBride and Wanda Myers Flight 5 Low Net winners Ilene Olson and Mari Holt Flight 4 Low Gross winners Jane Fournier and Darthea Tilly Overall Low Gross and Low Net winners: Alberta Teale, Mary Campbell-Jones, Nancy Quesenberry and Justine Lewis Flight 1 Low Net winners Gail Fitzsimmons and Peg Avent Flight 1 Low Gross winners Karen Stensrud and Peggy Sullenberger Flight 2 Low Net winners Chris Gould and Kathy Stefanon Flight 2 Low Gross winners Karen West and Lynda Detman Flight 3 Low Net winners Francie Walker and Kathy Cline Flight 3 Low Gross winners Donna Ward and Joanne Salazar Flight 4 Low Net winners Jan Rooney and Dottie Cerbone

Terri Erickson

Meaning? Women empowered! And that certainly was the occasion on two days in April when Pam Campbell and her committee Holly Crombie, Linda Klaus, Beth Davis and Mary Lou Johnson created a fabulous member/guest tournament for the Quail Creek Women’s 18-hole golf club.

The event began mid-day on April 19 with registration, raffle prize ticket purchasing, and a round of golf with specialty prizes for the longest putts and closest to the hole and the finale, a cocktail party. It all began again on April 20 with a round of golf with an 8:00 a.m. shotgun start and the grand finale, a delicious lunch by Eppi and her crew, where the music was peppy, Zumba on display by Shawna Garcia and Jeanne Dalsing and the scores were posted and winners announced by Joel Jaress. A job well done by everyone and a great time had by all.

The committee would like to thank all the volunteers on the course: Ken Campbell, Ken Crombie, Davey Jones, Ralph Scafuri, Eric Erickson, Mike Martens, John Soderberg, Vance Klaus, Robert Lewis, Bill Hoppe, Dick Conine and Randy Davis. Thank you also to the members who volunteered: Sharon Schoen, Kris Weinberg, Margith Baker, Cheryl Collyer, Susan Warburton, Judi White, Danna Haddock and Nancy Diefenthaler.

The QCLGA would also like to thank the sponsors and raffle prize donors:

Canoa Ranch Golf Club, Country Club of Green Valley, Eagle’s Nest Golf Club, Kino Springs Golf Club, La Paloma Country Club, Pro Valley Country Club, Robson Ranch Golf Club, San Ignacio Golf Course, Sewailo Golf Course, Starr Pass Golf Club, Torres Blancas Golf Club, Tubac Golf Course, Tuscany Falls Country Club, MountainView, SaddleBrooke, The Preserve, Joel Jaress, Marvol Barnard, Bill’s home Service, Golf Cars of Arizona, Madera Dental Care, Nicole Ferrero of State Farm Insurance, Robson Communities, Sherry Courson of Long Realty, Solar Service, Sunsational Cruises, Cyndy and Tom Gierada, Teresa Sullivan of Realty Executives, Tom Dunipace of Long Realty, Tucson Golf Cars, Carmen Smith Carol Clifford, Cheryl Opal, Francie Walker, Jan Topolski, Janice Rooney, Kathy and Dan Westerburg, Linda Brackett, Pam Campbell and Sally Robuck.