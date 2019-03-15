QC swimmer takes the gold at Arizona Senior Olympics

This year’s Arizona Senior Olympics swimming competition took place on February 24 at the Mesquite Groves Aquatic Center in Chandler. The first event, the 1,650-yard freestyle (swimmer’s mile), started at 8:00 a.m. sharp when the air temperature was a brisk 36 degrees, but the pool temperature was set for competition. Bob Smith swam in this event and came in first in his age group. Over the next five hours, Bob swam in four more much shorter events, taking two more golds, a silver and a bronze. Roughly 150 swimmers from all over Arizona showed up for this annual meet, which was supported by an additional 50 volunteers. It’s always a great opportunity to reconnect with fellow swimmers who have been participating over the years and to stay involved in athletic competition. For more information on the event, please visit

http://www.seniorgames.org.