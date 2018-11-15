Putters will make Christmas merrier

Peggy McGee

First it was Christmas in July. Now it will be Christmas in December, less than two weeks before Santa makes his appearance, when the Lady Putters will once again take up a collection for the Food Bank to help those who do not have the financial means to celebrate in style.

In addition to staples like peanut butter, cereal, canned meats and vegetables, rice and pasta and condiments, Putters are asked to consider some foods that will get the recipients ready for the holidays, canned hams, flour, sugar, candied yams, marshmallows, pie filling and cake mixes. The Food Bank can accept canned food up to one year past date on can and up to six months past date on packaged food.

There will be envelopes and a jar for cash/check/credit card donations. Checks should be made payable to Southern AZ Community Food Bank. Monetary donations can only be used to purchase food so those who use the Food Bank also appreciate the paper, cleaning, diapers in sizes 4, 5 and 6 and hygiene products that sometimes total half of their grocery bills at grocery stores. Grocery store gift cards are also welcomed.