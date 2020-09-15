Diane Gordon, Director of Publicity, TWOQC

The Women of Quail Creek (TWOQC) has embraced the Pima Love Notes Project, aka Pima Love. This project was launched by the Pima County Department of Health on June 15. The project goal is to connect residents in long-term care facilities with their community. Due to COVID-19, many residents are experiencing social isolation, which is devastating to them. The intent is to connect with these individuals who have limited person-to-person interactions due to their age or underlying medical conditions. This is accomplished by sending cards or notes of hope and encouragement to these residents. These cards and notes remind them that they are not forgotten and are not alone.

Residents of Quail Creek have written over 260 cards, many hand-made creations, distributed to the eight long-term care facilities in Green Valley. These cards were distributed through the “cupid delivery service” of TWOQC. In addition to the delivered cards, others have been mailed directly to the care facilities. The staff of the various facilities are thrilled to receive the cards, and present them to their residents. They add cheer and excitement to everyone’s day.

One of the Quail Creek residents, Terrie O’Dierno, created nearly 100 cards of encouragement. She has brought a lot of joy to these individuals.

You, too, can help with Pima Love by writing words of encouragement on cards or notes. Here’s how: wash your hands first, write legibly, be creative, prepare an upbeat and heartfelt message, exclude the date, limit personal details, and address the envelope to one of the long-term care facilities. Go to the website www.tucne.ws/pimalove to view the list of long-term care facilities and their addresses. In addition, there are downloadable cards on the website. Just print and write a note. Drop the cards off at: 2306 E. Spurwind Ln. in Quail Creek, or just mail them to the facility.

It is as easy as that!