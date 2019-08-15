Photo Club’s June contest: Angles

The Photo Club of Quail Creek continued with its monthly members’ contest with June having the topic of “Angles.” Each club member could enter up to three photos taken in the last three years. This subject was a bit more challenging than past ones but still drew 28 entries. All of the photos can be seen on our Flickr site: https://www.flickr.com/photos/129343350@N08/albums/72157709558210771.

Janet Wegner won first place with her photo, Angles. Janet commented, “We had an outdoor fireplace installed on our patio, and I like to record the progress of such events. The stone for the fireplace was stacked in our backyard, and it caught my eye. I cropped the original picture to highlight the corner angle stones for the contest.” Janet used a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, focal length 26 mm, 1/230 sec at f/2.4 and ISO 50.

Steve Piepmeier took second place with his photo, Gamma Ray Reflection. Steve commented, “The Fred Lawrence Whipple Observatory visitor center is exciting to visit even when the tours of the Mt. Hopkins Observatory are not happening. At the center are three VERITAS Telescopes, which are mirrors. VERITAS means Very Energetic Radiation Imaging Telescope Array System and they read gamma rays. This is a mirror reflection on a platform looking through the equipment – a rare view of the Santa Rita Mountains and myself!” Steve used a Canon PowerShot. The photo was shot at 1/1000 sec, f 3.5, 4 mm and ISO 160.

The photo, Human Angle, by Eleanor Houts placed third. Eleanor said, “I was attending an art class, which was advertised as a class on the fundamentals of contrast, perspective and proportion as they relate to portraiture, a warm-up for painting portraits using pastels. During the class, this sculpture was used as an example of how juxtaposed lines create contrast. I was struck by the shadows cast by the angles and their use to define a face. Abandoning my purpose in being there, and rather than picking up my pastels, I picked up my camera. I liked the result. I did end up with a portrait, just not one in pastels.” This photo was shot with an iPhone 7 Plus, ISO 100, 1/60 sec sec. And f/2,8. It was post processed in camera.

