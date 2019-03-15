Moonlight Madness: Golf by the light of the moon

Peggy McGee

Like to try new things? Up for a challenge? If you are new to Putters and have not tried golfing by the glow of the silvery moon, then this is an event you won’t want to miss. If you are not a member of the Lady Putters, then talk to a member and ask her to take you as a guest. The experience will give you a night to remember. Just think of using a yellow glow ball that does not behave like a normal golf ball when you hit it. Each hole is rimmed with a barely visible light so you know where to aim. And you will have a glow stick on your putter and will wear a stylish glowing necklace to help ensure you can find your way in the dark.

This year Moonlight Madness will take place on Monday, March 18. Putters will check in at 7:00 p.m. and putting will begin when the sky is dark, approximately 8:00 p.m. Cost is $10 and includes snacks and prizes. Adult beverages will be for sale at the Madera Clubhouse Bar. Spouses/significant others are invited to cheer you on.

Payment may be made at the weekly putting sessions or by placing a check payable to QCLP and annotated Moonlight Madness in the Putters box in the alcove in the Pro Shop. Registration deadline is Friday, March 15 at 2:00 p.m.

A Share the Pot drawing to benefit the Sahuarita Food Bank will be held. Raffle tickets are six for $5, 14 for $10 and 30 for $20.