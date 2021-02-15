MOD Pizza Helps MOAA Scholarship Program

Peggy McGee

As you know, higher education gets more expensive by the year. The Green Valley MOAA Chapter wanted to increase the amount of their JROTC scholarships by raising some extra money, without attempting a big fundraiser while COVID is still with us. It was MOD Pizza to the rescue.

MOD Pizza, 18767 S Nogales Hwy, Suite 105, has provided MOAA a pain-free way to raise funds to support scholarships for JROTC students at Sahuarita, Walden Grove, Rio Rico, and Nogales high schools. All one has to do is eat at MOD Pizza on Wednesday, Feb. 24 anytime between 10:30 a.m. and 10 p.m., and tell the cashier they are there to support the Green Valley MOAA Scholarship Fund. The restaurant will donate 20% of all food proceeds for the entire day to scholarships. This donation applies to eat in or takeout pizza as well as to orders placed online but not to telephone orders.

For those who may not have eaten there, all pizzas are the same price and you can have as many toppings as you like. They also serve salads. Just remember to tell the cashier that you are there to support MOAA’s Scholarship efforts. They accept cash as well as credit/debit card payments.

We all have to eat, so this is a relatively painless way to support scholarships for deserving students while satisfying one’s taste buds.