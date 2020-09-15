MOAA Chapter Helps Women Warriors X2

Peggy McGee

Even though the Green Valley Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) has not been able to meet for months, the stay-at-home restrictions did not dampen their commitment to help other veterans in their time of need. In late July, they had two requests for help from Women Warriors, a Tucson-based 501(c)(3) whose mission is to help homeless, unemployed, and underemployed female veterans with housing, clothing, counseling, and referral services.

First, there was the arrival of a baby boy. The Chapter’s Charity Liaison and Quail Creek resident, Peggy McGee, went through the stash of baby items that were stored in their garage and then quickly shopped for a large laundry basket, a practical gift for the new mom. She filled it with clothing she had collected from the White Elephant before it closed in addition to hand-knitted and fleece blankets and burp cloths lovingly made by the Knit Wits chapter members who are adept with knitting needles. Janet Becker and Ruth McDermott, Quail Creek residents not affiliated with MOAA, had made beaded jewelry sets and hand knitted hats and booties, and donated them to have on hand when needed. And of course there were diapers, wipes, and baby shampoo, plus some grooming items for the new mom.

Next, the chapter was notified that two homeless moms who had just been moved into housing needed some non-perishable foods to tide them over until their SNAP (Food Stamp) benefits kicked in. Using funds provided by member donations to the Scholarship and Military Assistance Fund, and armed with coupons, the liaison purchased not only foods, but also some paper and cleaning supplies to help the families. Women Warriors founder Karen Kuciver marveled at the generosity of Chapter members to help others during these trying times.

For more information about these two organizations, please visit greenvalleymoaa.org and womenwarriorstucson.com.