Honor Flight veterans receive quilts from Quail Creek Quilt Covey

Once again, the Quail Creek Quilt Covey has donated quilts to the Honor Flight of Southern Arizona. On September 8, Jeanne Stevens and Ann Nease of the Quilt Covey attended the Honor Flight Orientation and presented to the veterans 14 quilts from the Quail Creek Quilt Covey and ten quilts from the Valley Quilters of Green Valley. These beautiful red, white and blue quilts have been made by the many wonderful volunteers of QCQC. The 25th Honor Flight of Southern Arizona took place on September 22. This three-day trip thanks veterans that served in World War II, the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War, by giving them the opportunity to visit their national memorials in Washington, DC. It’s a wonderful way for all of us to show our nation’s gratitude for their service.

The Quail Creek Quilt Covey also is gearing up for the Fall Festival Arts and Craft Fair on November 3 and 4. QCQC members worked throughout the summer in their Studio in the Creative Arts and Technology Center. Many beautiful new quilts, table runners and special projects were created and will be for sale at the Craft Fair.

The Quilt Covey is a fun and busy group! Beginner quilting lessons will be offered in the fall. Watch for dates in What’s Happening, check out our website www.qcquiltingcovey.wordpress.com or come by the studio for more information.