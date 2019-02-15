Happy Birthday to you!

Didn’t receive your e-birthday card? Did we list the wrong date? Want to submit your name? Need to change or update your email address? For any type of change, please send them to Quail Creek Sunshine at quailcreeksunshine@gmail.com, or text 444-2575 (no voicemail), A sign-up sheet is also available at the Clubhouse in the “Sunshine” folder.
02/15 Dick Fryan, Jim Key, David Oxner, Sandy Rees, Peter Tinel
02/16 Sandra Davidson, Don Mounce, Marilyn Schum, Richard Vanselow
02/17 Lois McCall
02/18 Fran Blackwell, Duane Blumberg, James Hayes, Michael Ley
02/19 Bev Dykes, Mary Grier, Patty Kozma, David Robinson, Susan Simpson
02/20 Vic Compton, Cindy Currie, Liz Eden, Kenneth Haley, Trish Noel, Janice Rooney
02/21 Howie Brown, Terri Hemphill, Howard Huisel, Stephanie Reynolds, Bob Shumate
02/23 Becky Ashin, Wayne Fix
02/24 Helen Cooper, Bill James, John Kozma, Jacqueline Nicolini, Gary Paquin, Linda Renspurger, Gary Rumbles, Diana Soderberg
02/25 James Anderson, Janet Christopherson, Mary Lou Haas, Julianne Haupt, Vance Klaus, Ann Sprague
02/26 Carol Joba, Bob O’Connell, Jean Pastore
02/27 Rocky Blackwell, Beatie Bucy, Tom Edwards, Susan Flaata, Barbara Fryan, Bruce Harris, Pam Hopper, Patty Harding, Bruce Harris, Harry Mitchel, Christine Niemiec, Sally Robuck
02/28 Gary Ginnard, Julie Hazelton
03/01 Bill Brogdon, Milissa Darrah, Don Hunten, Ina Quinlan
03/02 Jim Brewton, Mel Castle, Melinda Kleineweber
03/03 Pat Hendershott, Glenn Johnson, George Mynatt, Jan Ronzheimer
03/04 Lily Guthrie, Karen Kavlick, Chris Larson
03/05 Jay Bye, Ralph Grasso
03/06 Pete Berkeley , Marianne Butenhoff, Dawn Butler, Mary Litfin, Jim Kolston, Artesia Watson
03/07 Dan Case, Tom Fitzsimmons, Monica Karpowicz, Beverly McCasland, Kristee West, Duane Wilkinson
03/08 Chas. Altman, Susan McGlothlen, Darrell Rosen
03/09 Tom Beach, Janet Connell, Jackie Coomes, Gordon Gordon, Jeff Grass, Doreen Robbins, Joyce Shumate, Andy Sundberg
03/10 Linda Armijo, Gloria Clancy, Barb Giudci, Barbara Pottle, Candy Williams
03/11 Robert Bates, Fred Shuey, Patsy Venuti, Joyce Walton, Millie Wasilewski
03/12 Patricia Fleming, Jim Hall, Tom Tilley
03/13 Diane D’Arcy, Merritt Howard
03/14 Sandi Beach, Mary Ellen Farmer, Ivan Harding, Mike Mahr, Cathy Maughran, Marji Sorley
03/15 Joan Brown, Deb Kabinier, Jim Ragan
03/16 Gentry Drake, Phyllis Folta, Gail Garrison, Tom Klomparens, Linda Nagel, Jon Williams
03/17 Horst Bettmer, Jill Eisele, Karen Morey
03/18 Mary Anderson, Jim Guy, Mike Martin, Lilly Ransdell, Dean Walker, Myrna Willis
03/19 David Buttelman, Kathy Linn, Jeanie Otterson, JB Ranney, Dick Smith, Cindy Smith, Art Treccani
03/20 Gerald Thurman, Richard Schlosser, Doug Shumway, Rose Welliver, Jack Womack
03/21 John Bird, Mary Campbell Jones, Brush Christiansen, Wayne Cutchins, Dick Davison, Kathy Fox, Frank Pugh, Jeff Webber, Leonard Wilson
03/22 Suzan Bryceland, Dalton Gregory, Dick Walter
03/23 Gail Deering, Carlos Martínez, Pam Schroeder, Rudy Thut
03/24 Frank Butler, Teresa Buttelman, Jo Davidson , Karen Emshwiller
03/25 Sandy Castle, Dan Hellie, Mike Markowski, Bob Mayer, Karen Nelson, Debra Spohn, Bob Teschek
03/26 Lea Hoffman
03/27 Sally Abbot, Bill Goodnight
03/28 Donna Boucher, Dennis Connolly, Ken Damschen, Butch Flewellin, Joni Gianotti, Liz Knaff, Doris Murphy, Gert Sutton
03/29 Barbara Donaln, Pat Fluhrer, Bob Gold
03/30 Mike Farlin, Elsa Guirreri, David Strathdee
03/31 Steve Abel, Elizabeth Burnham, Karen Callen, Jane Clark
