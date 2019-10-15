From the New Home Sales Team

Lauren Winkowski

Quail Creek is pleased to announce the release of our newest, stunning home design – the Vienta. This luxurious new home plan, spanning 2,308 sq. ft., offers an innovative layout and flexible spaces for optimum comfort, convenience, and function.

A quick move-in Designer Home is an ideal option for buyers who want to avoid a lengthy construction process and prefer a fast close. Our stunning Designer Homes showcase some of the most popular and up-to-date finishes handpicked by our professional designers, all at an excellent value.