Fashion Show benefit for cancer research happening February 24

Diane Quinn

The Women of Quail Creek and the Relay for Life are in final preparation mode for the annual Fashion Show to benefit American Cancer Society research and development. The Power of Purple, so named to represent the fight against all cancers, is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 24 in the Madera Clubhouse. Dillard’s, this year’s fashion vendor, will open a trunk show at 10:00 a.m. followed by a luncheon and fashion show. A no-host bar opens at 11:30 a.m.

Last year, over $7000 was raised to benefit the Southern Arizona Cancer Society. The money raised stays in this region and is directly applied to research going forward in southern Arizona. Funds are raised at the Fashion Show through ticket sales, 50-50 raffles, silent auctions and a number of raffle baskets provided by local artisans, Quail Creek residents and members of TWOQC.

A few last minute tickets may still be available. For information contact treasurer@womenqc.com or fashionshow@womenqc.com. Ticket prices are $25, a portion of which is tax-deductible. The event is open to the public.