Democratic Club meeting

Esther Corrales is the Green Valley Service Center Coordinator for The Salvation Army, and will be the club’s speaker at the November 17 meeting. Ms. Corrales has served the community for six years (and with the Salvation Army for over ten years) and her presentation will inform us of programs such as the annual Kids Care Fair, Utility Assistance, Toy Distribution, Emergency Disaster Services and annual bell ringing.

The meeting will be held at 3:00 p.m. in the Ocotillo Room, Kino Conference Center at Quail Creek. All members of the community are welcome to attend.

Further Democratic Club meetings will have presentations by Father Sean Carroll, Kino Border Initiative, on December 15; Joel Feinman, head of the Pima County Public Defender’s office, speaking on “The Power of the Prosecuting Attorney,” at the annual meeting on January 19, 2019.

More information can be found on the club’s website at dcqc.org.