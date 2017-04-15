Civic Orchestra of Tucson to perform Spring Pops concert at Quail Creek

Pat Thoresen

For the eighth year, the Quail Creek Activities Club brings the popular Civic Orchestra of Tucson Spring Pops Concert to Quail Creek. On Sunday, April 30, 2017, the 60 plus member Civic Orchestra of Tucson will perform in the Crystal Ballroom at the Madera Clubhouse from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. The Larry Redhouse Jazz Trio will return to play in the Copper Lounge beginning at 1:45 p.m. A cash bar will add to the relaxed atmosphere of the event.

This Pops Concert features Broadway tunes, Johann Strauss waltzes and Mozart’s Symphony in D. It is the kind of concert that is guaranteed to give you plenty of melodies to whistle on your way home. The concert will also feature two winners of the orchestra’s 2017 Young Artists’ Competition. Performing as soloists with the orchestra will be Orly Liu age eight, grade three, performing the first movement of the Mozart Concerto No. 1 in F Major and Nicholas Turner, age 17, will perform the first movement of the Ravel Concerto in G Major.

Tickets are on sale for $22 through the Quail Creek online ticket site, https://quailcreek.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=53. Seating will be round tables of 10 seats each. Tickets can also be purchased at the door the day of the concert.

So get your friends and neighbors, club members, business or committee members together for a very enjoyable Sunday afternoon of toe-tapping music in the beautiful facilities of Quail Creek.

For further information visit www.cotmusic.org or call 520-730-3371 or contact Pat Thoresen at 520-207-0372, pthoresen@cox.net.