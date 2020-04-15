Join us on Friday, September 11, 2020, for California Forever – The Very Best of Yacht Rock. A cash bar will be available at 6 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. with showtime at 7 p.m., in the Madera Clubhouse Crystal Ballroom. Beverages purchased at the cash bar are permitted in the Crystal Ballroom. Concerts last 75 to 90 minutes, with a 15-minute intermission.

Tickets for rows A-D are $28 and rows E-M are $27.

This show is produced by TAD Management.

1980s and 1990s soft rock has got a new name—Yacht Rock! And we are sailing onto your stage and bringing you the very best music from that genre. This amazing, hit-filled concert features songs from Kenny Loggins, Michael McDonald, Hall & Oates, Christopher Cross, Ambrosia, The Doobie Brothers, Rupert Holmes, England Dan & John Ford Coley, and many more.

Some of the finest musicians around have come together to produce and enjoy this guilty pleasure concert!

www.tadmgmt.com/talent/california-forever