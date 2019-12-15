A Vision of Hope is the theme for 2020 TWOQC fashion show and luncheon February 18

Cindy Mayron

The Women of Quail Creek (TWOQC) will host 20/20 A Vision of Hope Fashion Show Luncheon on Feb. 18 to raise money for the American Cancer Society (ACS). Nancy Pantz Fashions of Green Valley will provide the fashions, and proceeds will help fund research and assistance to local community members. In partnership with the Quail Creek Fights Back Relay For Life team, TWOQC has raised $55,386 for the ACS over the past five years.

Tickets cost $30 per person and go on sale to the public Dec. 10. This event sells out early every year! To reserve a table of ten, names and payments must be submitted at one time by cash or checks payable to TWOQC Charity Account.

In addition to the fashion show, there will be raffle baskets, a silent auction, and a Share the Pot raffle with ACS getting 60%, and two lucky winners each getting 20%. You do not need to be present to win. Watch What’s Happening for dates to purchase event and raffle tickets.

For more information about tickets and raffle basket donations, contact fashionshow@womenqc.com. For more information on sponsoring a table or participating, with the Relay For Life team, contact vhutcheson@msn.com.

The fashion show models this year are all cancer survivors! The following two models are sharing their cancer journeys.

My Cancer Journey, by Ann Nease

I am a 21-year survivor of breast cancer, YEA! My mother’s family has a history of breast cancer: both of her sisters were diagnosed, and two of my first cousins are also survivors.

My cancer was detected during my yearly mammogram. I remind my family, friends, and neighbors every October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month to schedule their yearly mammograms.

My last five years of employment were with Susan G. Komen for the Cure at the Kansas City Affiliate Office, where I met so many courageous women fighting the battle against this dreaded disease. For the past 21 years, I have held my family and friends closer because no one knows when a cancer diagnosis will turn someone’s world upside down.

My Cancer Journey, by Frannie Vanselow

I am a person with great inner beauty, and I have the CT scans to prove it!

On a beautiful Memorial Day weekend in 2012, I thought the lower back pain, stomach extension (without weight gain), and a little pressure in my abdomen were my usual menopause symptoms. After I got an intense pain on my right side that wouldn’t go away, I went to the emergency room, and they recommended I see a Gynecologic Oncologist, so Rich had to call the Mayo Clinic for an appointment. I proceeded with Mayo for ovarian cancer treatment, surgery, and six months chemo. Mayo then recommended a clinical trial, and I was the first of 30 women to receive a Phase 1 vaccine to prevent recurrences. After that, I received chemo pills and a series of three vaccines every month for six months.

But, there were more surgeries:

* January 2013, surgery to clear a bowel obstruction resulting from scar tissue from the previous surgery.

* March 2015, a recurrence of ovarian cancer and the surgery to remove it.

* May 2018, another full recurrence that included an eight-hour surgery and a Mayo clinical trial HIPEC Procedure (Heated Chemo admitted in the abdomen right after surgery), followed by six months of chemotherapy.

I am now monitored closely, and I receive extraordinary care from the Phoenix and Rochester Mayo Clinics. As of now, I am NED—No Evidence of Disease!

Ovarian Cancer is silent and shows up with symptoms at the late stages: including abdominal swelling or bloating, persistent indigestion, loss of appetite or quick full feeling, low energy, and lower back pain. Getting PAP tests do not detect Ovarian Cancer. Blood work CA125 or CT Scans are the only effective tests available at this time.